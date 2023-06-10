'Eligible teachers should be appointed to teach Tamil medium PG courses'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Tamil Nadu All Government UGC Qualified Guest Lecturer Association President V Thangaraj on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy to appoint eligible teachers to teach post-graduate courses in Tamil medium in government colleges and state-run universities.



In the press statement, Thangaraj said both the DMK and AIADMK governments have been Tamil-centric. "Despite this, there are no post-graduate courses offered in Tamil medium either in Government colleges or state-run universities. Over 3,000 government schools in the state offer higher secondary classes in Tamil medium. Though most teachers studied in English medium, they teach in Tamil medium. How can they impart lessons in a proper manner," he questioned.



He further stated that in order to increase proficiency in the ancient language of Tamil students have to be encouraged to learn in Tamil medium till. It is mandatory to appoint eligible teachers, and by providing them with UGC-scale salaries, he said and urged the chief minister and minister for higher education to take efforts to offer PG science courses in Government colleges and state-run universities in the state.

