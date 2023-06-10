First I-T dept conviction in Chennai for 2023-24; firm gets Rs 25,000 fine

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Income Tax Department (TN&P), Chennai, has got the first conviction for 2023-24 against a private limited company engaged in civil construction business for willful attempt to evade payment of income-tax.

The company filed returns for 2017-18 without paying the tax admitted in the returns and it remained unpaid till the date of the order of conviction, a release said.

A prosecution complaint was filed before the chief metropolitan magistrate, economic offences-I, against the company and its two directors. Chief examination of prosecution witnesses was conducted and charges were framed by Special Public Prosecutor L Muralikrishnan.

The additional chief metropolitan magistrate for economic offences-I, Chennai passed an order on April 11 holding the company and its directors guilty. The defaulter has been convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of Rs 25,000. The managing director and the director have been sentenced to undergo one year RI and to pay fine of Rs 25,000, the release said.

