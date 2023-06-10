Judge suggests inclusion of IPC, Evidence Act and Motor Vehicles Act in school curriculum

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Justice R Tharani of the Madras High Court, who attained superannuation on Friday, suggested the inclusion of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Evidence Act and Motor Vehicles Act in school curriculum. In her farewell speech at the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday, the judge said, "We are all aware that ignorance of law is not an excuse. But unfortunately, the public at large, are ignorant of the law. In my opinion, at least, Indian Penal Code, Evidence Act and Motor Vehicles Act should be included in the school curriculum."



She opined that granting interim relief will not solve any issue. People would have faith in the judiciary only when the entire issue gets settled, she added. Pointing out that in civil cases, even to execute an order of the Supreme Court, one has to approach the district munsif court or sub court. "A bank manager can take possession of a property within a month. Whereas, the court cannot deliver possession of a property within that period. In my personal view, our Civil Procedure Code should be amended with regard to the execution proceedings," she said.

She also highlighted that like how the e-courts system helps people to check the status of cases, there is a need for a system to check whether there are any litigations pending with respect to a particular property so that a person who wants to purchase the property can verify the same.



She requested the judges, senior advocates and law officers to take steps to implement these suggestions. She also requested the chief justice to utilise the services of advocates, officials and staff of legal services to educate school children regarding road rules, MV Act and first aid.

Justice Tharani enrolled as an advocate in 1986 and started practice at Sivagangai. She entered into judicial service in 1991 and was elevated as an additional judge of the Madras HC in 2017.

