Madras HC quashes land acquisition proceedings for flood carrier canal project in Thoothukudi

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Holding that land acquisition notifications should be published in the 'Official Gazette' of the state and not the 'District Gazette', the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday quashed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the Thoothukudi collector to acquire lands for a flood carrier canal project in the district.



The Tamil Nadu government was planning to form a flood carrier canal from the Kannadian channel to the drought-prone areas of Sathankulam and Thisayanvilai villages by interlinking Thamirabarani, Karumeniyar and Nambiyar rivers in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts so that excess flood water flowing through the Kannadian channel could be used for irrigation purposes.



For the above project, they sought to acquire 5.02 hectares of land through proceedings dated October 8, 2020, under Section 11 (1) of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. A publication, as required under the said provision, was also made in vernacular and English newspapers and the said notification was published in the Tuticorin District Gazette.



But, pointing out various issues including that the notification ought to have been published in the 'Official Gazette' of the state and not the District Gazette, the landowners who were affected by the acquisition approached the High Court. However, their petition was dismissed by a single judge in August last year on the ground that the term 'Official Gazette' includes 'District Gazette' and hence it is sufficient that the notification was published in the district gazette. Challenging this, Thirumani Dharmaraj, one of the landowners, filed an appeal.



A Bench of justices R Subramanian and L Victoria Gowri, which heard the appeal, observed that 'Official Gazette', as defined under the General Clauses Act, 1897, so far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, would mean only the 'Fort St. George Gazette' and nothing else. The mere fact that the district collector in certain cases is empowered to issue a notification or is deemed to be the 'appropriate Government', by itself will not enable the publication of a notification in the District Gazette, they added.



"When the legislature has used the term 'Official Gazette' in Section 11(1) of the 2013 Act and the Rules framed by the State indicate that publication should be made in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette, we do not think that we could uphold the interpretation of the Writ Court (single judge) that the term 'Official Gazette' will include the District Gazette concerned also," they held and quashed the collector's proceedings.

