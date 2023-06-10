Madras HC to decide on appointment of archagars in agama temples

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court will decide on whether archagar and sthanigars can be appointed even before the enumeration of temples following agamic principles is completed.

Hearing a petition challenging a 2018 notification of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for appointment of archagars/sthanigars for the Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem, Justice N Anand Venkatesh recently said a division bench has constituted a committee to identify the agamic and non-agamic temples.

It is not clear as to how the appointment of archagars/sthanigars will be made, without determining whether they fulfil the requirements under the relevant agamas, till this exercise is completed.

Seeing a possibility of a stalemate in appointing the archagars/sthanigars for the temples until the enumeration is completed, he said the court has to go into the issue since the petitioner specifically claims that Sugavaneswarar temple is an agamic temple and therefore the customs and usages must be followed.

He directed the special government pleader to submit a copy of the fitness certificate, which is required to be obtained from the chief priest of a temple, for appointing archagars/sthanigars.

‘File counter-affidavit in online gaming case’

Chennai : The first bench of Madras HC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit in response to the petitions filed against the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 by June 30. The court adjourned the matter to July 3 for further hearing. When the petitions were taken up for hearing in April, counsel for the petitioners stressed for an interim injunction but the court refused such relief saying it could not pass any orders without hearing the state.

