Home States Tamil Nadu

Madras HC to decide on appointment of archagars in agama temples

The Madras High Court will decide on whether archagar and sthanigars can be appointed even before the enumeration of temples following agamic principles is completed.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   The Madras High Court will decide on whether archagar and sthanigars can be appointed even before the enumeration of temples following agamic principles is completed.

Hearing a petition challenging a 2018 notification of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department for appointment of archagars/sthanigars for the Sugavaneswarar temple in Salem, Justice N Anand Venkatesh recently said a division bench has constituted a committee to identify the agamic and non-agamic temples. 

It is not clear as to how the appointment of archagars/sthanigars will be made, without determining whether they fulfil the requirements under the relevant agamas, till this exercise is completed.
Seeing a possibility of a stalemate in appointing the archagars/sthanigars for the temples until the enumeration is completed, he said the court has to go into the issue since the petitioner specifically claims that Sugavaneswarar temple is an agamic temple and therefore the customs and usages must be followed.
He directed the special government pleader to submit a copy of the fitness certificate, which is required to be obtained from the chief priest of a temple, for appointing archagars/sthanigars.

‘File counter-affidavit in online gaming case’
Chennai : The first bench of Madras HC comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu on Friday directed the state government to file a counter-affidavit in response to the petitions filed against the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 by June 30. The court adjourned the matter to July 3 for further hearing. When the petitions were taken up for hearing in April, counsel for the petitioners stressed for an interim injunction but the court refused such relief saying it could not pass any orders without hearing the state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High CourtTEMPLES
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp