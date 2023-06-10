Madras High Court sets aside notification banning import of foreign dogs for commercial purposes

R Sivakumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court set aside the 2016 notification banning the import of foreign dogs for commercial purposes and breeding. Passing the order on a batch of petitions Justice Anita Sumanth said, “I am persuaded to adopt the view and conclude that the impugned notification was issued without necessary scientific study and due diligence as called for.

In light of the discussion as above, the impugned notification is set aside and these writ petitions are allowed.” The court has also directed the state government to formulate policy and rules for regulating dog breeding.

The judge recorded that the state, impleaded by the court, filed a status report on February 28, 2023 confirming that framing of regulations for breeding of dogs for commercial purposes will be examined in consultation with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board, Tamil Nadu Animal Sciences and Veterinary University and other statutory bodies.

Allowing the process to be initiated, the judge directed the secretary of Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare department to formulate a breeding policy and rules for regulation of breeding in Tamil Nadu within eight weeks. The ban was imposed on the ground that foreign dogs would contaminate native breeds and lead to spread diseases.

