Home States Tamil Nadu

Panchayat president booked for swindling Rs 49.51 lakh under MGNREGA scheme in TN

The suspect, R Poornima (40) was elected as the village president in 2019.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  The president of Marudur village panchayat in Coimbatore district was booked by DVAC for allegedly issuing fake job cards under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme and misappropriating Rs 49.51 lakh.  

The suspect, R Poornima (40) was elected as the village president in 2019. As per DVAC, during the years 2020-21 and 2021-22, she misused her official position to obtain a pecuniary advantage by issuing false job cards to ineligible persons, including her family members, under NREGA and using fake data misappropriating Rs 49.51 lakh. 

It was also found that she issued job cards even in the name of deceased persons, the FIR reads. It is ascertained that the amount was credited to the job card holders’ account and later, the suspect received the amount, assuring that it will be used for developmental projects in the panchayat. She issued 1,878 job cards in Marudur village, out of which 319 were given to ineligible persons, sources said. 

Based on the findings, the DVAC filed a case under sections 167, 468, 471, 477(A), 409 of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act. The details of the case are officially informed to the authorities of the rural development department who will initiate a separate departmental inquiry, sources added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MGNREGACoimbatore
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp