Power tariff hike will badly affect small, micro industries: TN Opposition leader

In a statement, Palaniswami highlighted the detrimental impact the tariff hike would have, particularly on small and micro industries which are already affected by previous year’s tariff hike. 

Published: 10th June 2023 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Leader of the opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, and leaders of opposition parties, have condemned the increase in power tariff for commercial establishments and industries.

In a statement, Palaniswami highlighted the detrimental impact the tariff hike would have, particularly on small and micro industries which are already affected by the previous year’s tariff hike.  Reminiscing about initiatives taken by the AIADMK government, Palaniswami said subsidies were provided to the electricity department to safeguard people from tariff hikes.

Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, in a statement, expressed concern over the potential impact of the power tariff hike on the prices of essential commodities. He said an increase in power tariff for commercial use might result in rise in the cost of essentials, leading to decreased purchasing power and significant impact on the state’s economy. He urged the government to withdraw the tariff hike immediately. 

TMC(M) president GK Vasan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and DMK’s alliance partner KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran also condemned the hike.

