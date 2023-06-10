Road widening project: Inquiries held to discuss compensation to land owners in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Highways and Revenue officials held a discussion in Alangulam and Tenkasi taluk offices on Thursday and Friday respectively, on the amount of compensation to be disbursed to those who have offered their lands for the road widening project of Tirunelveli - Shengottai - Kollam highway.



In a statement, the district administration said land owners of Kandiyaperi, Vettuvankulam, Seethaparpanallur, Maranthai, Alangulam, Poolankulam, Sivalarkulam, Pethanadarpatti, and Keezhapavoor-2 took part in the award inquiry in Alangulam Taluk office, while land owners of Kalloorani and Gunaramanallur participated in the award inquiry at Tenkasi taluk office.



"The special district revenue officer (land acquisition) from the highways department conducted an inquiry in the presence of other highway and revenue officials. Steps to disburse the compensation amount to the landowners are being taken. Those landowners who could not attend the inquiries can provide their documents at the highways office located at the address of A-76/1, fifth cross, opposite to the post office, Maharaja Nagar post, Palayamkottai in person or through the post," said the district administration.

