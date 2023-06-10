Seven months on, 24-year-old man's murder tumbles out with skeleton in TN

By Express News Service

TENKASI: The murder of a 24-year-old man, which took place seven months ago, has come to light after his skeletal remains were found inside a septic tank of a house in Elathur village. Police sources said the man, identified as M Madasamy, was having an affair with a married woman, Pechiammal alias Priya (24).

“Madasamy had allegedly shot a video of the two being intimate. When Priya refused to meet him after some time, he threatened that the video would be circulated on the internet. Fearing that the video would reach the woman’s husband and family, she planned to kill him. After committing the crime with the help of her mother Mariammal and brother, Priya disposed of Madasamy’s body inside the septic tank located behind their house. They vacated the rental house and moved to Coimbatore,” added sources.

After Madasamy’s father Marimuthu filed a missing complaint, a case was registered and the police launched a search for him. The owner of the rental house, where Priya and her family members were residing, found the body while carrying out cleaning works.

The house owner, Lakshmanan, alerted Elathur police on Sunday after which the police sent the skeletal remains to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for a DNA test. Further investigation revealed that Madasamy went missing and Priya’s family to Coimbatore in a span of few days. When Priya was questioned, she confessed to the crime, said police. Priya and her mother were arrested on Wednesday while her juvenile brother was sent to the government observation home.

