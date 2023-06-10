‘Stalin uncle': Eight-year-old girl seeks help for education in TN

By Express News Service

TIEUCHY: An eight-year-old girl caught the attention of the officials, DMK supporters and locals waiting to receive CM M K Stalin on his arrival at the Tiruchy international airport on Thursday night after she asked for assistance to pursue her studies. Kavya was heard shouting, “Stalin uncle,” when the chief minister walked past the exit-way to his car.

Lending an ear to her grievance, CM Stalin directed Tiruchy Collector M Pradeep Kumar to reach out to the girl, following which a meeting was arranged with the family of Kavitha at the collector’s office during which Pradeep Kumar assured support for education.

According to sources, Kavya is enrolled in a private school in Singanallur in Coimbatore. After the passing of her father about a year ago, Kavitha’s mother has been struggling to meet ends. Kavitha has a 13-year-old brother.

