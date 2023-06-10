TN government doctors cite ‘practical issues’, to mark only entry in attendance system

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After being instructed to strictly follow aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance in the wake of National Medical Commission (NMC) warning of the derecognition of three medical colleges, a section of government doctors have decided to mark only the entry time and skip the exit over some “practical issues”.

According to NMC guidelines, the staff of medical colleges have to mark their attendance through aadhaar-enabled biometric machines twice a day.

Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said assistant professors are still doing 24-hour duty which is not reflected in the NMC norms. “Assistant professors who come to duty at 7.30 am should mark exit before 12 am on the day, and again mark entry after 12 am and exit at 7.30 am. It’s a burden for them. This is just one. There are other issues also,” he said.

Office timing for assistant professors is from 8 am to 2 pm, and for associate professors and professors it is from 9 am to 3 pm. “If the doctor does a surgery that gets extended beyond his duty timing, then they should be incentivised for that extra working hours,” said Dr P Saminathan, state president of Service and PG Doctors Association.

He said the doctor's strength should be on par with the number of in-patients and out-patients in hospitals. “If these demands are met, we will mark both entry and exit attendance,” said Saminathan.

