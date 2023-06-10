Home States Tamil Nadu

TN government doctors cite ‘practical issues’, to mark only entry in attendance system

Dr K Senthil, president of Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said assistant professors are still doing 24 hours duty which is not reflected in the NMC norms.

Published: 10th June 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

hospital, medical, doctor, bill, medicine, treatment

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After being instructed to strictly follow aadhaar-enabled biometric attendance in the wake of National Medical Commission (NMC) warning of the derecognition of three medical colleges, a section of government doctors have decided to mark only the entry time and skip the exit over some “practical issues”.
According to NMC guidelines, the staff of medical colleges have to mark their attendance through aadhaar-enabled biometric machines twice a day. 

Dr K Senthil, president of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said assistant professors are still doing 24-hour duty which is not reflected in the NMC norms. “Assistant professors who come to duty at 7.30 am should mark exit before 12 am on the day, and again mark entry after 12 am and exit at 7.30 am. It’s a burden for them. This is just one. There are other issues also,” he said.

Office timing for assistant professors is from 8 am to 2 pm, and for associate professors and professors it is from 9 am to 3 pm. “If the doctor does a surgery that gets extended beyond his duty timing, then they should be incentivised for that extra working hours,” said Dr P Saminathan, state president of Service and PG Doctors Association.

He said the doctor's strength should be on par with the number of in-patients and out-patients in hospitals. “If these demands are met, we will mark both entry and exit attendance,” said Saminathan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NMC biometric machine
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp