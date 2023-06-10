Home States Tamil Nadu

TN may move SC over delay by Governor in okaying bills

The CM was speaking to reporters at Tiruchy airport, before his departure to Chennai, after inspecting desilting work across the delta region.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 08:21 AM

​ Chief Minister M K Stalin speaks to reporters in Tiruchy. WRD Minister Durai Murugan is also seen | M k ashok kumar ​

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said the state is getting a legal opinion about filing a case in the Supreme Court against the Tamil Nadu Governor over the delay by him in giving assent to bills passed by the state assembly.

Answering a question by reporters regarding the case filed by the Telangana government against the governor of that state over delay in approving bills, Stalin said his government, too, is considering such a move. The CM was speaking to reporters at Tiruchy airport, before his departure to Chennai, after inspecting desilting work across the delta region. Stalin also said his government will oppose any move by the Karnataka government to construct dam across the Cauvery river at Mekedatu. 

The CM, who reached Tiruchy on Thursday, visited several areas on Friday to inspect desilting works ahead of the opening of Mettur dam on June 12. “Not just the new gvernment in Karnataka, even the previous government was keen on constructing Mekadatu dam. We were opposed to that move even at that time. We will firmly oppose the move toeing the line of former CM Kalaignar,” Stalin said.

The CM also reaffirmed the allegations made by higher education minister K Ponmudy regarding governor delaying convocations and nine lakh students not being able to get degree certificate as a result. Responding to another query, the CM said,

“That is why the state has passed a resolution in the assembly to make CM chancellor of universities.”  When asked about a possible cabinet reshuffle and making Udhayanidhi Stalin deputy CM, Stalin retorted, “Such news about changing ministers is being heard only with respect to the union government.”
 

