‘Act against Tamil Nadu officials who cause revenue loss’

"The competent authorities are accountable to protect state revenue."

Published: 11th June 2023 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has directed the competent authorities in the government to initiate disciplinary action against officials failing to ensure proper maintenance of leased-out government properties and collection of rent.

“The competent authorities are accountable to protect state revenue. They are bound to ensure that properties leased out are maintained properly and rent and arrears are recovered in time,” said Justice SM Subramaniam in a recent order.

He ordered, “In the event of any lapses, negligence or dereliction of duty, appropriate disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated against officials who have committed such lapses.” The order was passed while dismissing a petition filed by Ashwaq Ahmed and Pawan Kumar Jain against the order of Hosur sub-collector to vacate two commercial shops occupied by them in Hosur town.

Though the shops were leased out in 1991, the lease was not renewed the subsequent year. They have been occupying the place for about 30 years paying a meagre rent of Rs 500 a month. Since the building was in dilapidated condition, the authorities decided to demolish it. The high court said the petitioners were not entitled to continue in the shops.

