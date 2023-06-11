BJP-ally AIADMK eyes Puducherry seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of AIADMK has adopted a resolution urging the AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami to provide them with an opportunity to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections from the Puducherry constituency. The resolution was adopted during the executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party state secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan on Saturday. The AIADMK is a part of the ruling NDA government of the UT.

Observing that the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery river will turn Karaikal into a desert, the AIADMK urged the government to adopt a resolution opposing the project after holding a special Assembly session and forward it to the central government.

The party further asked the government to provide proper salaries and ensure job security to state employees who are working on a contract basis. Referring to Chief Minister N Rangasamy's announcement of reinstating the PWD employees who were dismissed during the tenure of the previous Congress-DMK government, the party urged the government to enhance their wages without further delay.

Through another resolution, the party has decided to organise a protest against the transgression of the chief secretary and other officials if they fail to fill up vacant posts and to provide the CM's welfare schemes to the people. The party faulted the chief secretary for the delay in implementing the central government's Smart City project and not adhering to decisions taken by the elected government. The delay in finalising the tenders for several projects and availing extended time to complete the Smart City project are examples of administrative inaction, observed the party.

