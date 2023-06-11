Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP-ally AIADMK eyes Puducherry seat in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

The party further asked the government to provide proper salaries and ensure job security to state employees who are working on contract basis.

Published: 11th June 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The local unit of AIADMK has adopted a resolution urging the AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palanisami to provide them with an opportunity to contest in the upcoming parliamentary elections from the Puducherry constituency. The resolution was adopted during the executive committee meeting held under the chairmanship of party state secretary and former MLA A Anbazhagan on Saturday. The AIADMK is a part of the ruling NDA government of the UT.

Observing that the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu on the Cauvery river will turn Karaikal into a desert, the AIADMK urged the government to adopt a resolution opposing the project after holding a special Assembly session and forward it to the central government.

The party further asked the government to provide proper salaries and ensure job security to state employees who are working on a contract basis. Referring to Chief Minister N Rangasamy's announcement of reinstating the PWD employees who were dismissed during the tenure of the previous Congress-DMK government, the party urged the government to enhance their wages without further delay.

Through another resolution, the party has decided to organise a protest against the transgression of the chief secretary and other officials if they fail to fill up vacant posts and to provide the CM's welfare schemes to the people. The party faulted the chief secretary for the delay in implementing the central government's Smart City project and not adhering to decisions taken by the elected government. The delay in finalising the tenders for several projects and availing extended time to complete the Smart City project are examples of administrative inaction, observed the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK2024 Lok Sabha Polls Puducherry constituency
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp