‘BJP influence waning, may call early polls’

By Express News Service

SALEM: The influence of the BJP is declining across the country and the party may go for an early parliamentary election if it continues to suffer electoral debacles like the one in Karnataka, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Salem on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of Salem party functionaries, the DMK president urged cadre to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls. “Due to anger over losing their dominance, the BJP could take any decision at any time. They could conduct the parliamentary election in advance before their dominance erodes. We should be ready to face the election. We should win all 40 seats and we should win big in Salem,” he said.

Asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, to list out the schemes and projects the BJP government has brought for Tamil Nadu in the last nine years of their rule in the centre, Stalin said, “As CM of Tamil Nadu and on behalf of the people of the state, I demand his reply.”

“Between 2004 and 2014, DMK was part of the coalition government headed by the Congress and we have brought several schemes like Chennai Metro Rail. We have brought 11% of the centre’s funding to Tamil Nadu. We have got classical language status for Tamil,” the CM said, listing out the various other projects implemented in Tamil Nadu during that period.

“Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Vellore. It shows that they are getting ready for the LS elections,” Stalin said. Saying that the only big scheme announced for Tamil Nadu was Madurai AIIMS during the 2015 budget when Arun Jaitley was the finance minister, Stalin said, “But after that, they have not taken any steps to build Madurai AIIMs.

In other places, AIIMS construction work is going on, but they could not allocate funds for Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah should give an answer to this. What the BJP has given to Tamil Nadu was the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, ignoring Tamil and NEET. They are not giving funds to states and taking away states’ rights.”

Hitting out at AIADMK, he said, “AIADMK has now become a slave of the BJP.

After the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK has suffered only losses in Parliament, assembly and local body elections. The Dravidian model has started resonating nationally. Some in the north could not tolerate this voice from the south. They will create conspiracies and send agencies under their control. But neither Stalin nor DMK will be frightened by it. We will face it,” he said.

Mocking at the AIADMK-BJP alliance through a story, he said, “There was flood in a river and people wanted to retrieve things that were getting washed away. A person caught a big black thing and found it to be a bear. He was ready to get rid of it, but the bear was not ready to let go of him. The AIADMK and the BJP are like the bear and the man.”

Stalin to open Mettur dam, MK statue today

Salem: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to participate in various programs, including the unveiling of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s statue in Salem on Sunday. He will later go to Mettur and on Monday morning, open the Mettur dam for irrigation. Stalin will take a special flight to Chennai. Officials from the Salem city police said security has been beefed up ahead of Stalin’s visit. About 3,000 policemen have been deployed for security. Additional personnel have been brought from various districts under the west zone police.

SALEM: The influence of the BJP is declining across the country and the party may go for an early parliamentary election if it continues to suffer electoral debacles like the one in Karnataka, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Salem on Saturday. Addressing a meeting of Salem party functionaries, the DMK president urged cadre to get ready for the Lok Sabha polls. “Due to anger over losing their dominance, the BJP could take any decision at any time. They could conduct the parliamentary election in advance before their dominance erodes. We should be ready to face the election. We should win all 40 seats and we should win big in Salem,” he said. Asking Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who arrived in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, to list out the schemes and projects the BJP government has brought for Tamil Nadu in the last nine years of their rule in the centre, Stalin said, “As CM of Tamil Nadu and on behalf of the people of the state, I demand his reply.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Between 2004 and 2014, DMK was part of the coalition government headed by the Congress and we have brought several schemes like Chennai Metro Rail. We have brought 11% of the centre’s funding to Tamil Nadu. We have got classical language status for Tamil,” the CM said, listing out the various other projects implemented in Tamil Nadu during that period. “Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Vellore. It shows that they are getting ready for the LS elections,” Stalin said. Saying that the only big scheme announced for Tamil Nadu was Madurai AIIMS during the 2015 budget when Arun Jaitley was the finance minister, Stalin said, “But after that, they have not taken any steps to build Madurai AIIMs. In other places, AIIMS construction work is going on, but they could not allocate funds for Tamil Nadu. Amit Shah should give an answer to this. What the BJP has given to Tamil Nadu was the imposition of Hindi and Sanskrit, ignoring Tamil and NEET. They are not giving funds to states and taking away states’ rights.” Hitting out at AIADMK, he said, “AIADMK has now become a slave of the BJP. After the demise of former CM J Jayalalithaa, AIADMK has suffered only losses in Parliament, assembly and local body elections. The Dravidian model has started resonating nationally. Some in the north could not tolerate this voice from the south. They will create conspiracies and send agencies under their control. But neither Stalin nor DMK will be frightened by it. We will face it,” he said. Mocking at the AIADMK-BJP alliance through a story, he said, “There was flood in a river and people wanted to retrieve things that were getting washed away. A person caught a big black thing and found it to be a bear. He was ready to get rid of it, but the bear was not ready to let go of him. The AIADMK and the BJP are like the bear and the man.” Stalin to open Mettur dam, MK statue today Salem: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to participate in various programs, including the unveiling of former chief minister M Karunanidhi’s statue in Salem on Sunday. He will later go to Mettur and on Monday morning, open the Mettur dam for irrigation. Stalin will take a special flight to Chennai. Officials from the Salem city police said security has been beefed up ahead of Stalin’s visit. About 3,000 policemen have been deployed for security. Additional personnel have been brought from various districts under the west zone police.