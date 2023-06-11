Home States Tamil Nadu

Five days after kin kill boyfriend, Coimbatore girl dies by suicide

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  Five days after the death of her boyfriend, a 19-year-old girl died by suicide in Coimbatore district on Friday evening. 

According to sources, the girl was in a relationship with V Prasanth (21) from Gandhi Nagar near Sundarapuram and both families had not objected to it. On Sunday night, the youth and his friends had gone to the girl’s house inebriated to celebrate her birthday. An argument broke out with the girl’s father, which ensued in an altercation during which the girl’s uncle, M Vignesh (29), assaulted Prasanth with a sickle leading to his death. Chettipalayam police arrested Vignesh on murder charges.

Sources said the girl was depressed over the last five days and allegedly tried to end her life two days ago. She was entrusted to the care of her grandmother. On Friday evening, the girl asked her grandmother to get medicine for headache. When the woman went to a pharmacy, the girl ended her life. Police sent the body for postmortem. 

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact health department’s helpline 104, Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999 or Sneha suicide prevention helpline at 044 24640050/24640060)

