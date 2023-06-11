Home States Tamil Nadu

Give up fasting, come for talks, Minister S Muthusamy tells farmers

Tamil Nadu Housing Minister S Muthusamy

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S Muthusamy. (File photo)

By Express News Service

ERODE: Urging the farmers to end their indefinite hunger strike and partake in a parley with the government over the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal issue, Housing and Urban Development Minister S Muthusamy said the government will show no bias in resolving the dispute.

Addressing media persons in Erode on Saturday, the minister said, “Many farmers have already accepted the government’s stand on the project following the discussions that were held earlier. It is sad that there is no consensus among the farmers regarding the canal modernisation project.”

Muthusamy stoutly denied the allegation of a section of farmers, who are in support of the project, that he was responsible for the delay in project work. “This project does not come under the purview of my department. I only intervened because there was a difference of opinion among the farmers. It is everyone’s responsibility to resolve this issue,” he said.

“The LBP canal is in disrepair and hence it must be revamped. At the same time, we have elicited the opinions of the farmers regarding the new constructions that need to be taken up. Following this, it was decided not to lay a concrete floor for the canal.

The Minister for Water Resources has also given that assurance. The aim of this project is to ensure consistent availability of water to the farmers at the tail-end areas. It would not affect the flow of water bodies along the canal route. The government wants to hold more talks and allay the fear of farmers. So, the farmers should end their hunger strike immediately,” he added. The strike, meanwhile, entered the fourth day on Saturday.

Referring to the Athikadavu-Avinashi project, Muthusamy said Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered that the project can be started after the trial run is complete. “This may cause a delay for another 10 days,” the minister further said. District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan were present on the occasion.

