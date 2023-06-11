Home States Tamil Nadu

Juvenile escapes police custody while transporting from Tamil Nadu's Dindigul to Chengalpattu

Sources said that the boy, from a village near Kangeyanpalayam in Tiruppur district, was detained by Palani Town police in connection with a theft case at Palani temple.

Published: 11th June 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM:  A 17-year-old juvenile, involved in nearly 30 crimes across the state, escaped from police custody while being transported from Dindigul to Chengalpattu on Friday night.

Sources said that the boy, from a village near Kangeyanpalayam in Tiruppur district, was detained by Palani Town police in connection with a theft case at Palani temple. He was presented at the Dindigul court, which ordered to transport him to Chengalpattu. Sub-Inspector Sivakumar and a police constable were escorting the juvenile on a bus from Madurai to Chennai.

On Friday night, they stopped at a motel in Vikrawandi. After dinner, as they were returning to the bus, the boy overpowered the policemen and fled towards the dimly lit surroundings. The policemen notified the Vikrawandi police station, which launched a search operation. The minor, however, could not be located. A case has been registered and a search is on.

TAGS
ChengalpattuDindigulPolice custody17-year-old juvenile
India Matters

