One killed, 14 injured in Tamil Nadu after bus' brakes fail

The bus was on its way to Tirukoilur from Villupuram. He died on the spot.

Published: 11th June 2023

By Express News Service

KALLAKURUCHI:  A man who jumped from a moving bus that encountered a brake failure, was run over by the same vehicle at Tirukoilur on Saturday. He died on the spot.

According to the police, S Kows Baasha of Santhaipettai jumped from the bus and fell on the road with injuries. However, the bus hit a shop at the intersection near Five Road junction and came back in reverse and ran over Baasha. 14 others, including the driver Ezhumalai, were injured in the accident.

The bus was on its way to Tirukoilur from Villupuram. When Ezhumalai alerted the passengers about the brake failure, some of the passengers chose to jump out of the bus. Subsequently, an auto-rickshaw and another private bus trailing behind it collided with each other.

While the injured were transported to the Government Hospital in Tirukoilur, Baasha's body was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mundiyampakkam for autopsy. A case has been filed.

