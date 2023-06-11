Plea on appointment of V-Cs disposed of petition seeking orders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The first bench of Madras High Court consisting of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu has disposed of a petition seeking orders for time-bound process for appointing V-Cs of public universities in the state.

Recording the submission of government pleader P Muthukumar that the Tamil Nadu Universities Laws Act, 2022 was passed in the Assembly in this regard, the bench disposed of the petition filed by A Narayanan, director of NGO CHANGEindia in 2017.

The bench also noted a counter-affidavit filed on the matter referred to Tamil Nadu Universities (Amendment) Act, 2017 provided for time-frame for the process for appointing V-Cs. Narayanan had alleged that while there are guidelines and norms for the selection of V-Cs, the UGC and statutes of state universities are silent on the exact role of search committees and procedures to be followed for an objective selection process.

No norms are followed in appointing members of search committee while there is no time-frame in the statutes to complete short-listing of the three most eligible candidates to be forwarded to the Chancellor, he said.

