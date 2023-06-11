Shah arrives in Tamil Nadu, to speak about 9-year BJP rule in Vellore

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union minister and BJP’s election strategist Amit Shah on Saturday night arrived in Chennai to take part in a public meeting at Kandaneri in Vellore district. The event on Sunday is part of a ‘Maha Jan Sampark,’ a mass contact programme aimed at reaching out to the people and explaining the achievements of the nine years of the Narendra Modi government.

On Sunday morning, Shah will be holding discussions with South Chennai functionaries of the BJP about the ongoing works for the Lok Sabha elections. He will urge the cadre to expedite works like strengthening booth committees, among others. Party sources said the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP has been aiming at getting around 10 seats in Lok Sabha elections in the AIADMK alliance and Vellore and South Chennai are among those constituencies.

At the airport, Shah was received by senior BJP functionaries like Union Minister L Murugan and others. On behalf of the state government, Home Secretary P Amutha was present. BJP cadre gave a rousing reception to Shah outside the airport. However, the power went off even as Shah’s car moved out of the VIP gate of the airport. Shah, after a while, got down and walked a few yards waving to the party cadre. Irked by the power disruption, the BJP cadre staged a road roko affecting traffic for a while.

At the hotel, BJP state president K Annamalai and senior party functionaries welcomed Amit Shah. After meeting 24 apolitical personalities, Shah went into a huddle with senior functionaries of the party about the elections.

The apolitical personalities with whom Shah had dinner include: Padma awardee Anitha Pauldurai, Vijayakumar Reddy and Preetha Reddy (Apollo Hospitals), New Justice Party leader AC Shanmugam, industrialist Nalli Kuppusamy, Parivendhar Pachamuthu and Ravi Pachamuthu (SRM University), Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohamed Abdul Aldi, MAMR Muthaiah (Chettinad Cements), N Srinivasan and PS Rajan (India Cements), cricketer Sivaramakrishnan, music director GV Prakash, Devanathan (Win TV), directors RK Selvamani and AR Rajasekaran, Isari Ganesh (Vels), producer Abhirami Ramanthan, GSK Velu (Apollo Dental and dialysis), sports personality Baskaran, Jai Kishan Jhaveer (Tablets India), Pramodh Rajan (OHL Taj Group) and Santhana Krishnan (PKF).

