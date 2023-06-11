Home States Tamil Nadu

Shah dubs Congress and DMK as '2G, 3G, 4G' parties at Tamil Nadu rally

He said that the time has come in Tamil Nadu to throw away these and give the power to a "son of the soil".

Published: 11th June 2023 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2023 07:01 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a public meeting in Tamil Nadu. (photo | Twitter)

By PTI

VELLORE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday took a swipe at the Congress and DMK over dynasty politics and alleged corruption, calling them "2G, 3G, 4G" parties and said the time has come in Tamil Nadu to throw away these and give the power to a "son of the soil".

Addressing a public meeting here to highlight the nine years of the BJP-led NDA government's achievements, he also lashed out at the two opposition parties at the Centre for opposing the abrogation of Article 370 and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "uniting Kashmir" with India by a stroke of the pen.

"Congress and DMK are 2G, 3G, 4G parties. I am not talking about the 2G (spectrum allocation scam). 2G means two generations, 3G means three generations and 4G means four generations," he said.

"The Maran family (of the DMK) is doing corruption for two generations. The Karunanidhi family is doing corruption for three generations. The Gandhi family is 4G. Rahul Gandhi is fourth generation and for four generations they are enjoying power," Shah said attacking the two parties.

He said the time has come to "throw out 2G, 3G, 4G and give the power in Tamil Nadu to a son of the soil."

Asking the crowd if Article 370 should have been removed or not and "if Kashmir is ours or not," he said both Congress and DMK opposed the abrogation of the Article which gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status.

"Both these parties -- Congress and DMK -- were against its abrogation. With one stroke of pen on August 5, 2019, Prime Minister Narendra modi ended Article 370 and united Kashmir with India," Shah added.

Earlier in the day, Shah attended a meeting of the BJP's Tamil Nadu leaders, including its state president K Annamalai, in Chennai.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Congress DMK
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp