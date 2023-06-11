Tiruchy Corporation embarks on survey to assess stray dog population

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After a gap of almost five years, the Tiruchy Corporation has started a survey to assess the stray dog population in the city. Senior officials said that the survey, which began a week ago, would finish in the coming days, and they expect this to give a better idea of the stray dog population in each zone of the city. At present, the corporation does not have clear information about the city's stray dog population.

According to a rough estimate, there are about 20,000 stray dogs in the city. With four animal birth control centres (ABCs) operating in the city, the corporation expects to bring the stray dog population under control within two years. Officials say they have decided to conduct a survey to ensure that the population can be brought under control within the expected period.

This year, the corporation said it had sterilised about 1200 stray dogs till May. "At present, we have four ABCs and each centre has a team to catch stray dogs. On average, we are sterilising of about 60 to 80 stray dogs per day. Since we have already decided to establish one more ABC, we will be able to sterilise about 80 to 100 dogs per day," a senior corporation official explained.

Officials said that the corporation was using ground-level workers to conduct the survey. "Our ground-level workers visiting each ward are submitting the count of stray dogs in each area. Our team is compiling it and they are conducting surveys multiple times to avoid errors. There are also plans to conduct such surveys once a year to ensure the population is brought under control," an officer said.

Many residents appreciated the efforts. "They caught about six dogs using nets and released them after surgery. If they continue the drive in this manner for almost a year, we are sure that it would reduce the stray dog population. Therefore, the corporation should ensure that the continuation of the ongoing drive without any issues," said A Selvakumar, a resident of Anna Nagar.

TIRUCHY: After a gap of almost five years, the Tiruchy Corporation has started a survey to assess the stray dog population in the city. Senior officials said that the survey, which began a week ago, would finish in the coming days, and they expect this to give a better idea of the stray dog population in each zone of the city. At present, the corporation does not have clear information about the city's stray dog population. According to a rough estimate, there are about 20,000 stray dogs in the city. With four animal birth control centres (ABCs) operating in the city, the corporation expects to bring the stray dog population under control within two years. Officials say they have decided to conduct a survey to ensure that the population can be brought under control within the expected period. This year, the corporation said it had sterilised about 1200 stray dogs till May. "At present, we have four ABCs and each centre has a team to catch stray dogs. On average, we are sterilising of about 60 to 80 stray dogs per day. Since we have already decided to establish one more ABC, we will be able to sterilise about 80 to 100 dogs per day," a senior corporation official explained.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said that the corporation was using ground-level workers to conduct the survey. "Our ground-level workers visiting each ward are submitting the count of stray dogs in each area. Our team is compiling it and they are conducting surveys multiple times to avoid errors. There are also plans to conduct such surveys once a year to ensure the population is brought under control," an officer said. Many residents appreciated the efforts. "They caught about six dogs using nets and released them after surgery. If they continue the drive in this manner for almost a year, we are sure that it would reduce the stray dog population. Therefore, the corporation should ensure that the continuation of the ongoing drive without any issues," said A Selvakumar, a resident of Anna Nagar.