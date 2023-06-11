Two history sheeters murdered in Tamil Nadu over suspected rivalry 

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Two history-sheeters who were on their way to the police station to comply with their conditional bail, were brutally murdered near Vanur on Saturday. The deceased were identified as A Arun (32) from Pillaiyarkuppam and A Anbarasan (28) from Korkadu in Puducherry. The police suspect the killings were a result of an ongoing rivalry stemming from a double murder case in 2020.

The police said, both Arun and Anbarasan had perpetrated various crimes in Puducherry and Villupuram. A few months ago, they were arrested for carrying weapons during a temple festival near Mailam. Later, they were granted conditional bail and were required to report at the Mailam police station daily.

The duo was traversing the Sengamedu-Thiruvakkarai area on a two-wheeler while a gang on motorcycles intercepted them. Abandoning their bike, the victims attempted to flee. Anbarasan was caught instantly and was assaulted with machetes. Meanwhile, Arun was chased for nearly a kilometre across farmland, where he was caught and murdered. Ensuring that the victims sustained injuries all over their body, the gang fled the scene.

Upon receiving information, Vanur police arrived and transported the bodies to a private medical college hospital in Puducherry for an autopsy. Villupuram SP G Shashank Sai visited the crime scene to gather further details.

The police said, "In 2020, Arun's rival, Murali from Vazhudavoor, and his associates had arrived in Pillaiyarkuppam to target him during which the former launched an attack, resulting in the deaths of the latter. We suspect Murali's associates may have been involved in the murders. An investigation is on."

