Airport power cut symbolic of scenario in TN: Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

“The incumbent government increased power tariff twice in a short span of time and this has severely affected small and micro industries.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju

Former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju (Photo| Instagram)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The incident of a power outage at Chennai airport when Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in the state on Saturday evening is an indication of what the people have been facing under the DMK regime, said former AIADMK minister Sellur K Raju.

Addressing media persons in Madurai on Sunday, he said the AIADMK would face the 2024 Lok Sabha polls under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami and the party is in alliance with the BJP to defeat the DMK.

“The incumbent government increased power tariff twice in a short span of time and this has severely affected small and micro industries. Also, the DMK has no right to comment about the Madurai-AIIMS as the party’s government has failed to even safeguard the recognition of some government medical institutions in the state,” he added.
 

