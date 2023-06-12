Construction of Rs 10-crore geo park commences in TN's Perambalur

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Two years after the state government announced a geo park at a cost of Rs 10 crore at Karai village in Alathur block of the district, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inaugurated the construction work for the park on Sunday.

The geo park, which would feature a skywalk bridge, would contribute to the tourism sector here, said Collector K Karpagam. Collector Karpagam told TNIE, "We are planning to develop a land parcel of 411.18 hectares in Karai, Kolakkanatham and the surrounding areas into a geo park.

We have to fence the area to set up a park and museum that would feature a watchtower and an overhead water tank. We plan to set up a skywalk bridge and a walking path in Karai and Kolakkanatham for the benefit of tourists.

Arrangements will be made to make available the fossils found here. The geo park will be completed and thrown open to the public in about ten months." As per studies, Perambalur district was under water about 135 million years ago. Several fossils of marine creatures have tumbled out in recent times, arousing the curiosity of researchers and geologists.

P Sundar, a resident of Anaipadi, said, "We laud the efforts made by the officials to set up a geo park here. A notice board on this should be placed at the district collector's office and at the Perambalur bus stand. School and college students should regularly be brought here.

A booklet on the history of Perambalur should be made available to the tourists.

"The number of tourist attractions in the district is less. So, we have initiated steps to develop the district to a tourist spot. The geo park would stand as an educational center for the benefit of tourists, researchers and residents," the collector added.

