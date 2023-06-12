Home States Tamil Nadu

Eight booked by CBI for trading elephant tusks in Tamil Nadu

Vellaiyan and Thangam had found the tusks buried in the Vairavanur River when they went fishing. They had approached Murugan seeking help in selling the two tusks.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Elephant Tusks

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Special Crime Branch (SCB) of CBI officials recently registered a case against eight people under the Tamil Nadu Forest Act and Wildlife (Protection) Act for allegedly trading the tusks of elephants in 2022. 

According to sources, the suspects were identified as M Murugan (62), R Vellaiyan (60), and K Thangam from Lower Camp of Uthamapalayam of Gudalur in Theni; J Mathew John (53), C Johnson (51), V Nidhin (30), K Ashokan (50), and H Adbul Azeez Karattil (34) from Kerala. 

“Based on a tip-off, the forest officials caught Murugan in October 2022 who claimed he buried the tusks in the Vairavanur waterbody in Suranganur Beat. Later, the officials caught Vellaiyan, Mathew, Johnson, Nidhin, Ashokan, and Adbul,” sources said.  

“Vellaiyan and Thangam had found the tusks buried in the Vairavanur River when they went fishing. They had approached Murugan seeking help in selling the two tusks, following which, Murugan had sought the help of Mathew and others,” sources said, adding that the investigation had commenced after the orders of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI elephant tusksTamil Nadu Forest Act and Wildlife
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp