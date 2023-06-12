Five migrant workers injured in LPG blast in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Five migrant workers suffered serious injuries after an LPG leak triggered a fire in their room at Pillaiyappampalayam near Annur on Sunday night. All five workers, including two with 95 per cent burns, are admitted to a private hospital at Kovilpalayam.

The injured were identified as T Dharmveer (40), R Veerendrojha (37) R Anurag Singh (28) R Mahadev Singh (23) from Madhya Pradesh, and L Dhananjay Singh (33) from Uttar Pradesh. As per police, the five were working in a private firm at Pillaiyappampalayam unit near Annur and staying in a rental room near the firm.

Police said they had stored one commercial-use LPG cylinder, three domestic cylinders, and five five-kg cylinders in the room. The LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) was leaked from one of the cylinders while they were preparing dinner and resulted in an explosion.

Locals sent them to Annur government hospital where first aid was given and later shifted them to a private hospital. Sources said three of them were unconscious and two others were nor in position to give statement to police. Probe is on.

