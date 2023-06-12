Madras HC suggests appointment of officer to dispose of properties attached under TNPID Act

Jegadeeswari Pandian By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Considering the huge delay in the attachment, auction, and sale of properties of finance firms that face charges of defrauding money from depositors, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently suggested the state government appoint a separate officer in the cadre of IAS or a retired High Court Judge as a ‘Competent Authority’ for disposing of the properties attached under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interest of Depositors (In Financial Establishment) Act, 1997.

Justice B Pugalendhi, who made the suggestion, observed that the District Revenue Officers (DROs) who are presently acting as the ‘competent authority’ in attaching and disposing of properties under TNPID Act are overburdened with other duties and thus there is a delay in returning the deposits to the aggrieved persons.

The order was passed in a revision petition filed by G Ramdoss, who is one of the accused in a criminal case registered under the TNPID Act. Ramdoss had challenged a special court’s order condoning 1,537 days’ delay caused by the competent authority (Madurai DRO) in filing an application under the TNPID Act for passing ad-interim order for attachment of the property of the finance firm, ‘Global Capital Trading Services’, run by Ramdoss along with the other accused.

In the above case, the said order could be made absolute only by filing an application before the special court under Section 4(3) of the TNPID Act, within a period of 30 days. But in this case, the DRO filed the application after a delay of 1,537 days.

The condone delay petition of the DRO was allowed by the special court by order dated December 20, 2021, challenging which Ramdoss filed the revision petition. However, in the interest of the depositors, Justice Pugalendhi refused to interfere with the special court’s order and made the above suggestion.

