No clarity on sites, residents question Tiruchy corporation's multi-purpose office project

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Around three months have passed since the corporation’s annual budget announced a multi-purpose office in all 65 wards of the city but the lack of clarity on the Rs 16.25-crore project, particularly the locations where they would come up, has raised questions among residents on its feasibility.

According to the proposal, each multi-purpose office would host the corporation's engineers, councillors, and sanitation and revenue teams, limiting the necessity of residents to reach the respective zonal office or the main office for various purposes.

However, the delay in announcing the location of the 65 offices has raised concerns among residents. "It (the multi-purpose office project) is a good proposal and the corporation should take steps to ensure that the project is completed within a year. As they have not finalised even the location of a few offices, we are concerned about the project’s prospects.

We request the corporation to avoid further delay in the implementation of the project and take steps to start construction work at the earliest," said B Kalamani of VOC Street. M Selvam of Aruna Nagar said, “How would they (corporation) be able to construct offices in 65 wards? I think they aren’t announcing the location of even one of the offices due to that.

They should then consider reducing the number of offices. They can consider allocating one office for two or three wards. Such a move would not cause much difficulty for residents. We hope the corporation considers such an option if it struggles to find land in all 65 wards for the office.” Senior officials, however, dismissed the concerns.

"Such an announcement (of the project) was made in the budget only after considering its feasibility. In fact, we have already finalised some designs for buildings. Our team would commence field visits in the coming days for finalising the locations for the office in all wards," a senior corporation official said.

