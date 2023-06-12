Home States Tamil Nadu

No clarity on sites, residents question Tiruchy corporation's multi-purpose office project

However, the delay in announcing the location for the 65 offices has raised concerns among residents.

Published: 12th June 2023 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Around three months have passed since the corporation’s annual budget announced a multi-purpose office in all 65 wards of the city but the lack of clarity on the Rs 16.25-crore project, particularly the locations where they would come up, has raised questions among residents on its feasibility.

According to the proposal, each multi-purpose office would host the corporation's engineers, councillors, and sanitation and revenue teams, limiting the necessity of residents to reach the respective zonal office or the main office for various purposes.

However, the delay in announcing the location of the 65 offices has raised concerns among residents. "It (the multi-purpose office project) is a good proposal and the corporation should take steps to ensure that the project is completed within a year. As they have not finalised even the location of a few offices, we are concerned about the project’s prospects.

We request the corporation to avoid further delay in the implementation of the project and take steps to start construction work at the earliest," said B Kalamani of VOC Street. M Selvam of Aruna Nagar said, “How would they (corporation) be able to construct offices in 65 wards? I think they aren’t announcing the location of even one of the offices due to that.

They should then consider reducing the number of offices. They can consider allocating one office for two or three wards. Such a move would not cause much difficulty for residents. We hope the corporation considers such an option if it struggles to find land in all 65 wards for the office.” Senior officials, however, dismissed the concerns.

"Such an announcement (of the project) was made in the budget only after considering its feasibility. In fact, we have already finalised some designs for buildings. Our team would commence field visits in the coming days for finalising the locations for the office in all wards," a senior corporation official said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tiruchy corporationmulti-purpose office project
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp