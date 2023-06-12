No special schemes for Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Baalu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi-led government has so far allocated Rs 2.47 lakh crore to implement various schemes in Tamil Nadu, DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu said that the Union government has not implemented any special scheme for the state.

In a detailed four-page statement, Baalu highlighted Chief Minister MK Stalin’s comprehensive list of projects implemented during the DMK’s alliance with the UPA government. “Despite nine years of BJP rule, not a single special scheme mentioned has been implemented,” Baalu charged, asserting that Amit Shah did not mention any such scheme because none were executed.

“The mentioned allocations and grants are constitutional obligations of the union government towards the state. They are not a result of the BJP being in power. Any party in the centre would have done the same,” added Baalu.

