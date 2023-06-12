Home States Tamil Nadu

No special schemes for Tamil Nadu, says DMK leader Baalu

In a detailed four-page statement, Baalu highlighted Chief Minister MK Stalin’s comprehensive list of projects implemented during the DMK’s alliance with the UPA government.

Published: 12th June 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

DMK MP TR Baalu

DMK MP TR Baalu (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Modi-led government has so far allocated Rs 2.47 lakh crore to implement various schemes in Tamil Nadu, DMK Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu said that the Union government has not implemented any special scheme for the state.

In a detailed four-page statement, Baalu highlighted Chief Minister MK Stalin’s comprehensive list of projects implemented during the DMK’s alliance with the UPA government. “Despite nine years of BJP rule, not a single special scheme mentioned has been implemented,” Baalu charged, asserting that Amit Shah did not mention any such scheme because none were executed.

“The mentioned allocations and grants are constitutional obligations of the union government towards the state. They are not a result of the BJP being in power. Any party in the centre would have done the same,” added Baalu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil NaduDMK TR Baalu
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp