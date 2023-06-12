Home States Tamil Nadu

On 63rd birthday, seer unveils plaque about presentation of sengol

The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Seer the 24th Gurumaha Sannidhanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramachariya Swamigal celebrated his 63th birthday on Sunday.

Published: 12th June 2023 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvavaduthurai adheenam unveiling the plaque outside his ‘odukkam’ (chamber) on Sunday | Express

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

MAYILADUTHURAI:  On his 63rd birthday, the Thiruvavaduthurai adheenam seer unveiled a plaque bearing an inscription outside his ‘odukkam’ (seer chamber) marking the events of the presentation of the sengol on the eve of India’s independence and the inauguration of the new Parliament in New Delhi. 

With debate still raging on whether former governor general C Rajagopalachari reached out to the adheenam to make the golden sceptre to be presented to then prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the adheenam has stuck to its claim.

The Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam Seer the 24th Gurumaha Sannidhanam Sri La Sri Ambalavana Desika Paramachariya Swamigal celebrated his 63th birthday on Sunday. The day was celebrated as ‘Jenma Natchathira Vizha’.

In the inscription, the adheenam has iterated that the sengol was made as per the advice of Rajagopalachari and presented to Nehru on the occasion of independence. It also states that the sengol was kept unrevealed for 75 years until it was taken out and the current seer presented it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Although the inscription does not claim that the sengol was used to signify a “transfer of power” which is also under debate, another plaque outside the mutt, which was unveiled on August 15, 2022 to mark 75 years of Indian independence, bears an inscription stating that.

 The adheenam has remained firm on its stance that the sengol was given to Lord Mountbatten first, then was received, purified and handed over to Jawaharlal Nehru. They recently disclosed this in a press statement, but said they did not have photographic evidence to prove their claims.

The seer led prayers and rituals in the mutt, and inaugurated a health camp in which doctors from Vinayaga Mission Medical College Hospital in Karaikal participated. The seer also distributed aid to sages and devotees who visited the mutt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SengolThiruvavaduthurai adheenam seer
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp