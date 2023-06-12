Revision of seniority list to affect five lakh TN government staff

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Several thousand Tamil Nadu government employees across various departments will be demoted as the state government and the TN Public Service Commission (TNPSC) revise the seniority list for workers across 54 departments as per service commission rules from March 10, 2003, based on a Supreme Court order. It is estimated that at least five lakh employees will be affected by promotions and demotions as a result.

TN has been following a 200-point communal roster system, by which horizontal reservation is provided to BC/MBC/SC/ST persons in promotions in state government jobs. The roster system was introduced in June 1990 by the then DMK government.

However, hearing a contempt petition against the state this April, the SC found the system illegal and ordered the seniority list to be revised as per the service commission rules with March 10, 2003 as a the cut-off date. The date corresponds to when the SC first declared the system illegal in the case of Bimlesh Tanwar vs State of Haryana.

“The TNPSC has begun sending the seniority list to departments, starting from group IV levels, and is taking steps to implement the SC’s order,” an official from the Human Resources and Management department told TNIE.

Several thousand employees, who have held officer positions for years, are expected to be demoted by one or two ranks in departments such as rural development, highways, revenue, police, treasury, commercial tax, transport (motor vehicle), and others.

The process of granting promotions for group I and II posts, delayed for the past two to three years in rural development, highways and other departments, began last month and orders are expected to be issued within two weeks.

Madras HC declared rosters illegal in 2015

The TN government introduced a 100- point roster system on June 22, 1990 in order to ensure fair representation to reserved communities in promotions. However, based on representations from BC Christians and Muslims, the system was converted into a 200-point roster system on September 15, 2007.

Under the system, a roster of 200 points was created to correspond with the number of available promotion positions. If there are 100 posts, they are allocated as follows: 31 positions for BC, 20 for MBC, 18 for SC, one for ST, and the remaining positions for unreserved categories.

The first 10 positions in the roster system are allocated in the order of General turn (GT), SC (A), MBC, BC, GT, SC, MBC, BC, GT, and BC. “When 10 positions become vacant, if eight candidates from BC secure the first eight positions, all eight will be promoted as per TNPSC service rules.

However, under the previous roster system, only three would have been promoted,” a revenue official said. Within the state highway and PWD departments, promotions and demotions involving approximately 200 officers are currently being carried out. The roster system was challenged in the Madras High Court in 2004. The HC declared the system illegal in 2015. The SC upheld its decision.

