TN govt free to use land for Madurai TIDEL Park as Madras HC vacates interim injunction

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently vacated the interim injunction granted in 2019 with respect to a parcel of land situated in Mattuthavani in Madurai, after it was informed that the said land has been chosen for the establishment of TIDEL Park.



The interim injunction was granted on April 29, 2019, following a petition filed by the MGR Central Market All Traders Association in Mattuthavani in 2019 that the above lands had been allotted to establish a permanent market through a G.O. dated August 26, 2010.

However, the Madurai Corporation moved a vacate stay petition recently by pointing out that it has already established a central market for the traders and the G.O. cited by the association was also dropped already. The corporation's counsel further informed the court that the government has now proposed to use the above land to establish TIDEL Park and due to the interim injunction granted by the court, the proposal is kept pending.



Hearing this, Justice Pugalendhi vacated the interim injunction and adjourned the main petition to June 13, for final hearing. He further directed the government counsel to get information regarding the Agriculture department's stand in connection with its 2010 G.O.

