1.3L Class 1 kids enrolled in govt schools, says Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

He said all the headmasters in government schools have been asked to ensure that there are proper water and toilet facilities in the schools.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi with students at Jaigopal Garodia Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said 1.31 lakh students have enrolled in Class 1 in government schools across the state this year. He was speaking to reporters after distributing free educational kit to students at a government school in Chennai as the state board schools across the state reopened on Monday after the summer holidays.

He said all the headmasters in government schools have been asked to ensure that there are proper water and toilet facilities in the schools. “Students from other schools can shift to government schools till August. We will know the total count of government school students only then. Earlier, there used to be a delay of more than six months in the distribution of free educational kits. We are planning complete the distribution within July this year,” said the minister.

He also added a decision on Class 11 examinations will be taken after the state education policy high-level committee submits its report. “At present, the existing system will continue and we don’t want to confuse the students,” he further said.

Talking about the backlog in the appointment of teachers, Anbil Mahesh said it is not possible to clear them immediately as it has accumulated since 2013. “Once a notification for recruitment comes out, it takes five to six months. If there are court cases, we will have to deal with that as well. There are more than 8,000 vacancies,” he said. He also said the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will consider the inclusion of sports as part of the school curriculum.

