3 TPDK cadre get 7 years in jail  for bomb attack on BJP office

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A special court for the trial of bomb blast cases has sentenced three Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre to undergo seven years imprisonment and slapped a fine of `2,000 each for hurling Molotov cocktails at BJP district headquarters office in 2018.

Two petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP’s Coimbatore office on March 7, 2018. The attack came in the wake of the row over comments on BJP leader H Raja’s Facebook post denigrating Periyar.

While one of the bottles exploded on the sunshade of the ground floor, the second one hit the name board of a travel agency on the ground floor and fell on the road. It exploded close to a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw parked in front of the building. Police said there was no damage due to the attack.

TPDK members P Balan (37), alias Gopal of Cheran Nagar near Kavundampalayam and M Jeevanantham (30) alias Jeeva were arrested in connection with the case while B Gowtham (28) of Neelikonampalayam surrendered at the Saibaba Colony police station. Jeevanantham is the urban district organising secretary of the TPDK.

