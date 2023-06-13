Home States Tamil Nadu

3 TPDK cadre get 7 years in jail  for bomb attack on BJP office

Two petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP’s Coimbatore office on March 7, 2018. The attack came in the wake of the row over comments on BJP leader H Raja’s Facebook post denigrating Periyar.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

Image used for representative purposes only.

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE:  A special court for the trial of bomb blast cases has sentenced three Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) cadre to undergo seven years imprisonment and slapped a fine of `2,000 each for hurling Molotov cocktails at BJP district headquarters office in 2018.

Two petrol bombs were hurled at the BJP’s Coimbatore office on March 7, 2018. The attack came in the wake of the row over comments on BJP leader H Raja’s Facebook post denigrating Periyar.

While one of the bottles exploded on the sunshade of the ground floor, the second one hit the name board of a travel agency on the ground floor and fell on the road. It exploded close to a two-wheeler and an autorickshaw parked in front of the building. Police said there was no damage due to the attack.

TPDK members P Balan (37), alias Gopal of Cheran Nagar near Kavundampalayam and M Jeevanantham (30) alias Jeeva were arrested in connection with the case while B Gowtham (28) of Neelikonampalayam surrendered at the Saibaba Colony police station. Jeevanantham is the urban district organising secretary of the TPDK.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagambomb blast cases
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp