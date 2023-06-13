Home States Tamil Nadu

6 boys in Tiruchy arrested under Pocso; man held for sharing video   

According to police sources, Arumugam (21), an acquaintance of the minors, had forced a confession out of the six minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, and video-recorded it. 

Published: 13th June 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO-childabuse

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Six minor boys in Tiruchy were booked by the Golden Rock AWPS police under Pocso Act and sent to an observation home on Monday for sexually harassing a minor girl 10 days ago. All those involved in the case are school students.

According to police sources, Arumugam (21), an acquaintance of the minors, had forced a confession out of the six minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, and video-recorded it. As per the recording, the boys and the victim were residing in the same area and were known to each other. Ten days ago, the 12-year-old girl had gone to a secluded spot with the boys where the six minors allegedly harassed her. 

As the news of the video reached the ears of the victim’s parents, they approached the Golden Rock All Women Police Station (AWPS) and registered a complaint against all seven. In order to escape police action, Arumugam deleted the video from his mobile phone, which was later recovered by the police. Police on Monday arrested Arumugam under IT Act and booked the six minors under Pocso Act and sent them to observation homes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TiruchyPOCSO Act six minor boysGolden Rock All Women Police Station
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp