6 boys in Tiruchy arrested under Pocso; man held for sharing video   

TIRUCHY: Six minor boys in Tiruchy were booked by the Golden Rock AWPS police under Pocso Act and sent to an observation home on Monday for sexually harassing a minor girl 10 days ago. All those involved in the case are school students.

According to police sources, Arumugam (21), an acquaintance of the minors, had forced a confession out of the six minor boys, aged between 14 and 15, and video-recorded it. As per the recording, the boys and the victim were residing in the same area and were known to each other. Ten days ago, the 12-year-old girl had gone to a secluded spot with the boys where the six minors allegedly harassed her.

As the news of the video reached the ears of the victim’s parents, they approached the Golden Rock All Women Police Station (AWPS) and registered a complaint against all seven. In order to escape police action, Arumugam deleted the video from his mobile phone, which was later recovered by the police. Police on Monday arrested Arumugam under IT Act and booked the six minors under Pocso Act and sent them to observation homes.

