Home States Tamil Nadu

99 per cent desilting works in Tiruchy, Thanjavur over, water to arrive in 10 days

In Thanjavur, 99 % of the desilting work taken up on 1,068 km of canals has been completed. In Thiruvarur district, 1,000 km canal desilting work has been completed. 

Published: 13th June 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Desilting works under way on the Nanthiyaru near Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

Desilting works under way on the Nanthiyaru near Tiruchy | M K Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY:  Even as the water from the Cauvery was released from the Mettur dam on Monday, desilting works are nearing completion in delta districts. Sources said it may take more than 10 days for the water to enter the core delta region and officials are positive that they can comfortably complete the desilting works before that.  

In Tiruchy, collector M Pradeep Kumar said 99% of desilting works in 375 km canals have been completed. “We expect the water to reach Tiruchy on June 16 and before that all the work will be over.” In Thanjavur, 99 % of the desilting work taken up on 1,068 km of canals has been completed. In the Thiruvarur district, 1,000 km canal desilting work has been completed. 

PWD-WRD completed desilting works in canals running 301 km in Nagapattinam and 749 km in Mayiladuthurai. In channels that are under the control of the agricultural engineering department, 60 % of 305 km in Mayiladuthurai and 65% of 258 km in Nagapattinam have been desilted. 

Likewise, the rural development department said desilting work in interior channels has been completed 40 % in Mayiladuthurai and 60 % in Nagapattinam. “We will complete the work before the water arrives in the tail-end of the delta region,” officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cauvery waterMettur damdesilting works
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp