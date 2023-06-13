Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP hits back at Jayakumar, says his remarks will affect AIADMK

Reacting to Jayakumar’s charges against Annamalai, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, in a statement, said, “Jayakumar has blabbered without reading Annamalai’s interview properly.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Former TN minister D Jayakumar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Hours after AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar sharply reacted to the remarks of BJP state unit president K Annamalai about J Jayalalithaa, the saffron party on Monday hit back saying, “Jayakumar is sawing off the branch he is sitting on. His remarks will only affect the AIADMK. An alliance means working together. As such, there is no room for a big brother attitude.”

Reacting to Jayakumar’s charges against Annamalai, BJP state vice-president Karu Nagarajan, in a statement, said, “Jayakumar has blabbered without reading Annamalai’s interview properly. Our leader is firm on raising his voice against corruption from day one and he has a strong conviction in setting the system right. People of Tamil Nadu know well that Annamalai always makes plain-speak on issues.” 

Nagarajan also said Amit Shah interacting with BJP functionaries from the South Chennai constituency would have made Jayakumar frustrated since he might be worried that chances for his candidate Jayavardhan in contesting from South Chennai might wane. “I request him not to create confusion by diverting the interview of Annamalai,” Nagarajan added.

