CPI state secretary R Mutharasan questions Amit Shah's 'Tamil PM' promise

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Why hasn't the BJP yet announced its TN leaders like K Annamalai or L Murugan as the PM candidate for the 2024 election, asked CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that BJP will work to make a Tamilian get the PM post in future.



Addressing the press in Rajapalayam on Monday, Mutharasan also asked Amit Shah to stop spreading false information among the public to build their party. "Both K Kamaraj and GK Moopanar did not wish to become PM. Kamaraj was the reason why Lal Bahadur Shastri and later Indira Gandhi were given PM posts after Jawaharlal Nehru's death. Likewise, Moopanar helped HD Devegowda become the PM," he added.



Mutharasan further sought an explanation from AIADMK on how the BJP, which is in alliance with AIADMK, can announce about contesting in an election without any discussions with its allied party. Stating that CPI will hold a public meeting and rally in July demanding the state government to constitute a department and welfare board for agricultural labourers, Mutharasan said the BJP is disrupting the MGNREGA scheme by not allocating necessary funds.



"Various demands including an increase in work period of the MGNREGA scheme from 100 days to 200 days and a hike in their wages will be emphasised in the public meeting," he said.

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Why hasn't the BJP yet announced its TN leaders like K Annamalai or L Murugan as the PM candidate for the 2024 election, asked CPI state secretary R Mutharasan in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement that BJP will work to make a Tamilian get the PM post in future. Addressing the press in Rajapalayam on Monday, Mutharasan also asked Amit Shah to stop spreading false information among the public to build their party. "Both K Kamaraj and GK Moopanar did not wish to become PM. Kamaraj was the reason why Lal Bahadur Shastri and later Indira Gandhi were given PM posts after Jawaharlal Nehru's death. Likewise, Moopanar helped HD Devegowda become the PM," he added. Mutharasan further sought an explanation from AIADMK on how the BJP, which is in alliance with AIADMK, can announce about contesting in an election without any discussions with its allied party. Stating that CPI will hold a public meeting and rally in July demanding the state government to constitute a department and welfare board for agricultural labourers, Mutharasan said the BJP is disrupting the MGNREGA scheme by not allocating necessary funds. "Various demands including an increase in work period of the MGNREGA scheme from 100 days to 200 days and a hike in their wages will be emphasised in the public meeting," he said.