Home States Tamil Nadu

Crop damage compensation to be disbursed soon after approval, Ramnad collector

"If no announcement is made until June end about the compensation, the farmers will begin an indefinite strike on July 3 and boycott cultivation for this year."

Published: 13th June 2023 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Standing paddy crop damaged at a farmland | Express

Image used for representative purpose only.

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM:  Even as the summer ploughing of farmlands has got completed in most parts of the district, a section of farmers in the Thiruvadanai area is still reeling from the last season's losses. They have requested the authorities to provide them with at least a special aid package for carrying out ploughing works. This comes in the wake of the crop damage compensation, which was promised by the district collector, still evading the farmers.

According to the agriculture department, summer ploughing got completed on more than 1.4 lakh hectares out of the total 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural area in the district by May end. With the onset of the southwest monsoon, the farmers have now begun sowing various crops. Of the total area, around 1.3 lakh hectares will be used to cultivate paddy crops.

Speaking about why a section of farmers are not able to begin cultivation work, M Gavaskar, farmer and organiser of the RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers association, said, "Over 60% of the paddy crops in the district withered last December owing to shortage of water for irrigation. Each farmer had spent around Rs 30,000 per acre and the crop failure led to mounting debts. Despite staging several protests and submitting many petitions, the farmers received no compensation."

"If no announcement is made until June end about the compensation, the farmers will begin an indefinite strike on July 3 and boycott cultivation for this year. Due to the losses last season, the farmers could not repay their loans and hence could not take fresh loans to begin cultivation this season. So, the government should take steps to waive the farm loans taken in Ramanathapuram district," he added.

Speaking to TNIE, District Collector B Vishnu Chandran said, "Reports about crop damage have been sent to the department concerned. Following approval, the compensation will be distributed to farmers very soon. Also, the district administration is taking steps to properly maintain the approach canals of Vaigai and all tanks with a view to avoiding irrigation troubles like last year. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crop damage compensation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp