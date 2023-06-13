Crop damage compensation to be disbursed soon after approval, Ramnad collector

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Even as the summer ploughing of farmlands has got completed in most parts of the district, a section of farmers in the Thiruvadanai area is still reeling from the last season's losses. They have requested the authorities to provide them with at least a special aid package for carrying out ploughing works. This comes in the wake of the crop damage compensation, which was promised by the district collector, still evading the farmers.



According to the agriculture department, summer ploughing got completed on more than 1.4 lakh hectares out of the total 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural area in the district by May end. With the onset of the southwest monsoon, the farmers have now begun sowing various crops. Of the total area, around 1.3 lakh hectares will be used to cultivate paddy crops.



Speaking about why a section of farmers are not able to begin cultivation work, M Gavaskar, farmer and organiser of the RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers association, said, "Over 60% of the paddy crops in the district withered last December owing to shortage of water for irrigation. Each farmer had spent around Rs 30,000 per acre and the crop failure led to mounting debts. Despite staging several protests and submitting many petitions, the farmers received no compensation."



"If no announcement is made until June end about the compensation, the farmers will begin an indefinite strike on July 3 and boycott cultivation for this year. Due to the losses last season, the farmers could not repay their loans and hence could not take fresh loans to begin cultivation this season. So, the government should take steps to waive the farm loans taken in Ramanathapuram district," he added.



Speaking to TNIE, District Collector B Vishnu Chandran said, "Reports about crop damage have been sent to the department concerned. Following approval, the compensation will be distributed to farmers very soon. Also, the district administration is taking steps to properly maintain the approach canals of Vaigai and all tanks with a view to avoiding irrigation troubles like last year.

RAMANATHAPURAM: Even as the summer ploughing of farmlands has got completed in most parts of the district, a section of farmers in the Thiruvadanai area is still reeling from the last season's losses. They have requested the authorities to provide them with at least a special aid package for carrying out ploughing works. This comes in the wake of the crop damage compensation, which was promised by the district collector, still evading the farmers. According to the agriculture department, summer ploughing got completed on more than 1.4 lakh hectares out of the total 1.7 lakh hectares of agricultural area in the district by May end. With the onset of the southwest monsoon, the farmers have now begun sowing various crops. Of the total area, around 1.3 lakh hectares will be used to cultivate paddy crops. Speaking about why a section of farmers are not able to begin cultivation work, M Gavaskar, farmer and organiser of the RS Mangalam and Thiruvadanai farmers association, said, "Over 60% of the paddy crops in the district withered last December owing to shortage of water for irrigation. Each farmer had spent around Rs 30,000 per acre and the crop failure led to mounting debts. Despite staging several protests and submitting many petitions, the farmers received no compensation." "If no announcement is made until June end about the compensation, the farmers will begin an indefinite strike on July 3 and boycott cultivation for this year. Due to the losses last season, the farmers could not repay their loans and hence could not take fresh loans to begin cultivation this season. So, the government should take steps to waive the farm loans taken in Ramanathapuram district," he added. Speaking to TNIE, District Collector B Vishnu Chandran said, "Reports about crop damage have been sent to the department concerned. Following approval, the compensation will be distributed to farmers very soon. Also, the district administration is taking steps to properly maintain the approach canals of Vaigai and all tanks with a view to avoiding irrigation troubles like last year.