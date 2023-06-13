Extra charge row: Railways to fine parking contractor

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Based on the instructions of Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Railway division, officials in Coimbatore railway station have decided to impose a fine on the contractor for overcharging the passenger for parking his two-wheeler at the multi-level parking in the station on Goods Shed road. On Monday, officials sought an explanation from the contractor CMMN & Sons.

Sources said they will likely impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 or more after getting an explanation. A senior official of the commercial section of the station told TNIE “This is the second time the contractor is facing charges for excess charges from the motorists and he will lose the contract if he repeats it.” M Arun Kumar, manager of CMMN & Sons, told TNIE that based on the passenger statement, the staff at the parking lot received Rs 30 in advance as the passenger said he would return after one and half days.

“But, he returned within eight hours and did not request them to return the remaining amount of Rs 10 and in turn accused us for cheating,” he said. “We suspect some people did this intentionally to create a bad name for us due to the stiff competition in the contract business,” he added.

Responding to the complaint that the behaviour of the staff towards motorists was rude, Arunkumar said that he has engaged four tribal youths from Attapadi in Kerala and instructions have been given to them not to collect excess and also to not to be rude towards motorists.

Salem DRM ordered a probe after the staff of the multi-level parking lot was accused of collecting Rs 30 instead of Rs 20 from a passenger for parking his two-wheeler for eight hours. The multi-level parking has a basement and two floors and can accommodate around 145 two-wheelers on each floor.

COIMBATORE: Based on the instructions of Pankaj Kumar Sinha, Divisional Railway Manager of Salem Railway division, officials in Coimbatore railway station have decided to impose a fine on the contractor for overcharging the passenger for parking his two-wheeler at the multi-level parking in the station on Goods Shed road. On Monday, officials sought an explanation from the contractor CMMN & Sons. Sources said they will likely impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 or more after getting an explanation. A senior official of the commercial section of the station told TNIE “This is the second time the contractor is facing charges for excess charges from the motorists and he will lose the contract if he repeats it.” M Arun Kumar, manager of CMMN & Sons, told TNIE that based on the passenger statement, the staff at the parking lot received Rs 30 in advance as the passenger said he would return after one and half days. “But, he returned within eight hours and did not request them to return the remaining amount of Rs 10 and in turn accused us for cheating,” he said. “We suspect some people did this intentionally to create a bad name for us due to the stiff competition in the contract business,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to the complaint that the behaviour of the staff towards motorists was rude, Arunkumar said that he has engaged four tribal youths from Attapadi in Kerala and instructions have been given to them not to collect excess and also to not to be rude towards motorists. Salem DRM ordered a probe after the staff of the multi-level parking lot was accused of collecting Rs 30 instead of Rs 20 from a passenger for parking his two-wheeler for eight hours. The multi-level parking has a basement and two floors and can accommodate around 145 two-wheelers on each floor.