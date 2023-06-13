Families ostracised for love marriage in Tamil Nadu's Annur taluk

M Saravanan By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A section of families in Vadakkalur village in Annur taluk alleged that they are ostracised by their community after the love marriage of their children. The families said if they entered the Karupparayan Kovil in the village, the priest steps out and the temple is cleansed with Komiyam (cow urine) once they leave.

V Sundaram, who lodged a police complaint regarding the issue, said, “In May 2021, my daughter married the boy she was in love with. He is also from the same caste and community as us. After the marriage, the committee which is administering the temple refused to accept our ‘thalakattu’ (family tax) and from seven families who supported us. When we entered the temple in January during the Pongal festival, other people, even though they are from our community, including the priest left the place. They cleaned the temple after we left the temple with cow’s urine.”

S Santhosh, who supported Sundaram, said, “They are running a Kangaroo Court (unofficial court). If any couple from our caste marries without the consent of parents, they would not include the family in ‘thalakattu’ list. The couple would be included in the list only when parents of the bride and groom invite around 260 families in person to a commonplace, and beg before them seeking their approval for the marriage.”

He further said they have been discriminated and not invited to any event in the 260 families.

C Purusothaman, the present head of the temple committee said, “The problem is, when Sudaram was the member of the committee in 2013 - 2016, he maintained accounts and did not submit the detail properly before the next committee. When we asked to submit, he diverted the issue.”

He admitted that it was accepted practice in the village to make parents of couple who married after falling in lice to beg for acceptance by 260 families. “Our intention is, any marriage in our community should be performed with the consent of parents. If parents do not accept their children, we would not include them in the list,” he said.

He admitted that a group of youths had cleansed the temple when Sundaram and the families who had supported him left the temple during the Pongal festival. Further, he reiterated that they (including the temple priest) would not be present in the temple when Sundaram’s family and his supporters visit for the Poochatuthal festival that will from June 13 to June 15.

When contacted, M Nithya, Inspector of Annur Police Station, said, “The issue is related to the maintaining accounts of the temple and not related to discrimination due to love marriage.” PK Govindan, Revenue Divisional Officer (Coimbatore North), who conducted a peace talk with the two groups on Sunday, repeated the inspector’s claim.

“We held a negotiation with the people. It was related to accounts of the temple, as one section of people demanded Sundaram to submit the accounts, and Sundaram also admitted that he would submit the account on June 22, the matter has been postponed for the meeting.” However, Sundaram maintained his stand that many couples who did love marriage in the community have not been included in the list.

