Home States Tamil Nadu

Hindu Makkal Katchi state chief files plea to quash two criminal cases

Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the petitions, adjourned the case to Friday by granting time to the police to file a counter affidavit.

Published: 13th June 2023 06:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Justice, court, judge

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MADURAI:  The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from state police on two petitions filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi state president Arjun Sampath to quash two separate criminal cases pending against him in Dindigul and Virudhunagar lower courts.

The first case was registered by Dindigul Town North police on charges that Sampath, on February 7, 2016, spoke at the Dindigul press club in a manner promoting disharmony between Hindus and Muslims. The case is presently pending before Judicial Magistrate II of Dindigul.

The second petition was jointly filed by Sampath and one S Nithish Kumar for a case registered against them by Rajapalayam police for allegedly canvassing votes for the Tenkasi parliamentary elections, in 2019 without getting prior permission from the assistant election officer of the region. The said case was pending before Rajapalayam judicial magistrate.

Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the petitions, adjourned the case to Friday by granting time to the police to file a counter affidavit.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu Makkal KatchiMadurai Bench of the Madras High Court
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp