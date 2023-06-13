Hindu Makkal Katchi state chief files plea to quash two criminal cases

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from state police on two petitions filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi state president Arjun Sampath to quash two separate criminal cases pending against him in Dindigul and Virudhunagar lower courts.



The first case was registered by Dindigul Town North police on charges that Sampath, on February 7, 2016, spoke at the Dindigul press club in a manner promoting disharmony between Hindus and Muslims. The case is presently pending before Judicial Magistrate II of Dindigul.

The second petition was jointly filed by Sampath and one S Nithish Kumar for a case registered against them by Rajapalayam police for allegedly canvassing votes for the Tenkasi parliamentary elections, in 2019 without getting prior permission from the assistant election officer of the region. The said case was pending before Rajapalayam judicial magistrate.



Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the petitions, adjourned the case to Friday by granting time to the police to file a counter affidavit.

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday sought a counter affidavit from state police on two petitions filed by Hindu Makkal Katchi state president Arjun Sampath to quash two separate criminal cases pending against him in Dindigul and Virudhunagar lower courts. The first case was registered by Dindigul Town North police on charges that Sampath, on February 7, 2016, spoke at the Dindigul press club in a manner promoting disharmony between Hindus and Muslims. The case is presently pending before Judicial Magistrate II of Dindigul. The second petition was jointly filed by Sampath and one S Nithish Kumar for a case registered against them by Rajapalayam police for allegedly canvassing votes for the Tenkasi parliamentary elections, in 2019 without getting prior permission from the assistant election officer of the region. The said case was pending before Rajapalayam judicial magistrate. Justice G Ilangovan, who heard the petitions, adjourned the case to Friday by granting time to the police to file a counter affidavit.