It’s time for total prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu: NTK

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/PERAMBALUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi staged protests and submitted a petition to collectors across various districts during the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday, demanding total prohibition.

In Virudhunagar, state Magalir Pasarai coordinator Pandiammal said, “Since revenue generated by Tasmac is increasing by the day, the government is working towards achieving a high target. Statistics say the revenue generated by Tasmac in 2021-2022 has surpassed Rs 36, 000 crore.

Tamil Nadu contributes to around 13% of the country’s total liquor consumption. The government should be held accountable for hazards caused by liquor. Camps have to be set up and counselling and treatment provided to people addicted to liquor.”

NTK functionaries staging protest in Perambalur on Monday | EXPRESS

In Thanjavur, a demonstration led by state coordinator of the women’s wing R Subhadevi said liquor outlets are functioning near schools and colleges creating inconvenience to students. Accidents and domestic violence have also increased owing to liquor consumption, she alleged.

In Perambalur, the protest was led by district women wing secretary Chellammal. She said, “Liquor sale is a major cause of road accidents. A total of 262 people died in 1,108 road accidents in the state due to drunk driving. We conducted a signature campaign in all unions, received a total of 10,000 signatures from people and submitted a petition.”

In Tirunelveli, party’s state women wing coordinator A Sahaya Initha said even though the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to close roadside liquor outlets, the government did not comply with the order. In Thoothukudi, Mahalir Pasarai state coordinator K Valliammal said it is sad to note that the government itself is selling liquor, which triggers crime rates, road accidents, violence and domestic violence.

THANJAVUR/PERAMBALUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi staged protests and submitted a petition to collectors across various districts during the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday, demanding total prohibition. In Virudhunagar, state Magalir Pasarai coordinator Pandiammal said, “Since revenue generated by Tasmac is increasing by the day, the government is working towards achieving a high target. Statistics say the revenue generated by Tasmac in 2021-2022 has surpassed Rs 36, 000 crore. Tamil Nadu contributes to around 13% of the country’s total liquor consumption. The government should be held accountable for hazards caused by liquor. Camps have to be set up and counselling and treatment provided to people addicted to liquor.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); NTK functionaries staging protest in Perambalur on Monday | EXPRESS In Thanjavur, a demonstration led by state coordinator of the women’s wing R Subhadevi said liquor outlets are functioning near schools and colleges creating inconvenience to students. Accidents and domestic violence have also increased owing to liquor consumption, she alleged. In Perambalur, the protest was led by district women wing secretary Chellammal. She said, “Liquor sale is a major cause of road accidents. A total of 262 people died in 1,108 road accidents in the state due to drunk driving. We conducted a signature campaign in all unions, received a total of 10,000 signatures from people and submitted a petition.” In Tirunelveli, party’s state women wing coordinator A Sahaya Initha said even though the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to close roadside liquor outlets, the government did not comply with the order. In Thoothukudi, Mahalir Pasarai state coordinator K Valliammal said it is sad to note that the government itself is selling liquor, which triggers crime rates, road accidents, violence and domestic violence.