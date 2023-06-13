Home States Tamil Nadu

It’s time for total prohibition of liquor in Tamil Nadu: NTK

In Perambalur, the protest was led by district women wing secretary Chellammal. She said, “Liquor sale is a major cause of road accidents.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor ban

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/PERAMBALUR/VIRUDHUNAGAR/TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI: Functionaries of Naam Tamilar Katchi staged protests and submitted a petition to collectors across various districts during the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday, demanding total prohibition.

In Virudhunagar, state Magalir Pasarai coordinator Pandiammal said, “Since revenue generated by Tasmac is increasing by the day, the government is working towards achieving a high target. Statistics say the revenue generated by Tasmac in 2021-2022 has surpassed Rs 36, 000 crore.

Tamil Nadu contributes to around 13% of the country’s total liquor consumption. The government should be held accountable for hazards caused by liquor. Camps have to be set up and counselling and treatment provided to people addicted to liquor.”

NTK functionaries staging protest in Perambalur on Monday | EXPRESS

In Thanjavur, a demonstration led by state coordinator of the women’s wing R Subhadevi said liquor outlets are functioning near schools and colleges creating inconvenience to students. Accidents and domestic violence have also increased owing to liquor consumption, she alleged.

In Perambalur, the protest was led by district women wing secretary Chellammal. She said, “Liquor sale is a major cause of road accidents. A total of 262 people died in 1,108 road accidents in the state due to drunk driving. We conducted a signature campaign in all unions, received a total of 10,000 signatures from people and submitted a petition.”

In Tirunelveli, party’s state women wing coordinator A Sahaya Initha said even though the Supreme Court had ordered the state government to close roadside liquor outlets, the government did not comply with the order.  In Thoothukudi, Mahalir Pasarai state coordinator K Valliammal said it is sad to note that the government itself is selling liquor, which triggers crime rates, road accidents, violence and domestic violence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Liquor prohibitionNaam Tamilar Katchi
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp