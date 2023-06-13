Home States Tamil Nadu

Kancheepuram BJP functionary held for posting fake video on Muslims

Mubarak Basha from Walajabad lodged a complaint at the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime wing stating that the video was false and that the post threatens the harmony between two religions.

Published: 13th June 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 07:38 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Kancheepuram police arrested a BJP functionary for posting a fake video about Muslims on Monday. The accused was identified as Selvam, from Uthiramerur, who is a Kancheepuram district BJP functionary.

Police said last week Selvam posted a video on Twitter with a caption claiming that the money collected by mosques are swindled by individuals in charge and not given to the government while the money collected in temples are given to the government. 

Mubarak Basha from Walajabad lodged a complaint at the Kancheepuram Cyber Crime Wing stating that the video was false and that the post threatens the harmony between the two religions. The cybercrime wing after investigation found that the footage was an old video originally from a mosque in Bangladesh where people were provided with alms. “The video was posted as if it was in Tamil Nadu and the post was made with an intent to disrupt peace in the state,” said a senior police officer. 

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under several sections including causing enmity among communities, intent to disrupt peace and spreading rumours and other sections of the IT Act. Selvam was arrested on Monday and remanded in judicial custody.

