Home States Tamil Nadu

NIAC apologizes ‘if sentiments are hurt’, says it believes in diversity

The statement comes a day after Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin raised an issue of Hindu imposition by the NIAC. However, the company did not say anything about withdrawing the circular.

Published: 13th June 2023 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2023 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New India Assurance Company (NIAC) has issued a statement saying that the organisation apologizes if it had hurt any sentiments with its circular. 

The statement comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister raised an issue of Hindu imposition by the NIAC. 

However, the company did not say anything about withdrawing the circular as demanded by the chief minister.

In its response to the charge of the chief minister, the NIAC said, "The New India Assurance specifically mentioned under point 25 that all advertisements, tenders and press releases to be published in newspapers in English, Hindi and regional languages as done by any other public sector organisation of India.  We respect all regional languages.” 

The NIAC issued a general statement without mentioning anything about the circular: “We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures.  We are completely aligned with and respectful of the rich cultural legacy and linguistic variety across the length and breadth of our magnificent country.  If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, we sincerely apologize for the same.” 

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday demanded that the New India Assurance Company (NIAC) immediately withdraw its circular aimed at forcing Hindi on routine works of the multinational general insurance company. 

He had charged that the Union government is “imposing Hindi down our throats.” 
In a circular dated April 3, the company said that NIAC employees should be encouraged to do work in Hindi to participate in the cash incentive scheme. Publication of an in-house magazine of each region regularly, organising Hindi workshops for employees, conducting official language inspections, usage of standard Hindi letters in day-to-day work and ensuring 100% compliance with Section (3(3) of the Official Languages Act,1963 are some of the directives given in the circular. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIAC MK Stalin Hindu Imposition
India Matters
Congress will win over 140 seats, will abide by party's decision on CM: DK Shivakumar
29-year-old Bengal woman designs dress for Queen Camilla, brooch for King Charles III
Wrestlers protest: India's top grapplers form two panels to decide future
Army grounds ALH Dhruv fleet following May 4 crash in J&K

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp