NIAC apologizes ‘if sentiments are hurt’, says it believes in diversity

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The New India Assurance Company (NIAC) has issued a statement saying that the organisation apologizes if it had hurt any sentiments with its circular.

The statement comes a day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister raised an issue of Hindu imposition by the NIAC.

However, the company did not say anything about withdrawing the circular as demanded by the chief minister.

In its response to the charge of the chief minister, the NIAC said, "The New India Assurance specifically mentioned under point 25 that all advertisements, tenders and press releases to be published in newspapers in English, Hindi and regional languages as done by any other public sector organisation of India. We respect all regional languages.”

The NIAC issued a general statement without mentioning anything about the circular: “We believe in promoting a diverse and peaceful workplace that values local languages and cultures. We are completely aligned with and respectful of the rich cultural legacy and linguistic variety across the length and breadth of our magnificent country. If, inadvertently, we have hurt any sentiments, we sincerely apologize for the same.”

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday demanded that the New India Assurance Company (NIAC) immediately withdraw its circular aimed at forcing Hindi on routine works of the multinational general insurance company.

He had charged that the Union government is “imposing Hindi down our throats.”

In a circular dated April 3, the company said that NIAC employees should be encouraged to do work in Hindi to participate in the cash incentive scheme. Publication of an in-house magazine of each region regularly, organising Hindi workshops for employees, conducting official language inspections, usage of standard Hindi letters in day-to-day work and ensuring 100% compliance with Section (3(3) of the Official Languages Act,1963 are some of the directives given in the circular.

