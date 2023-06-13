No common counselling for UG medical admissions this year

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There will be no common counselling for admissions to undergraduate medical and dental courses in all medical institutions this year. This was orally communicated to the state by the Union Health Ministry last week.

Addressing newspersons after the 187th graduate reception day of Madras Medical College on Monday, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the state will oppose common counselling if the Centre comes up with it next year.

Last month when the common counselling was announced, Health Secretary P Senthilkumar wrote a letter to the Union health ministry, saying common counselling will deprive the rights of the state government. Subramanian said, “The health secretary and I will meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and register our opposition for common counselling. After this, if needed, we will consider legal options.”

Health Minister Ma Subramanian distributing certificates to a student at the 187th graduation day of Madras Medical College in Chennai on Monday | P Jawahar

The minister said common counselling will definitely affect state reservations like the 7.5% quota for government school students. “Tamil Nadu has the best medical colleges in the country. If common counselling is introduced, medical seats would go to students from other states. This will reflect in medical services,” he said.

Around 248 students of the 2017 batch of MBBS received their course completion certificate from the minister. This is the first NEET-UG batch from the state. Dr Veerasivabalan, one of the graduates, received eight medals including Dr Johnson’s medal, and 14 certificates. Dean E Theranirajan, Madras Medical College, administered the Hippocratic oath to the graduates. Director of Medical Education Dr R Shanthimalar, Minister P K Sekarbabu, Mayor R Priya and other officials participated in the function.

Kalaignar memorial hosp to be inaugurated on Jun 15

Kalaignar Memorial Super Speciality Hospital in King Institute, Guindy campus will be inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on June 15. The state had been waiting for President Droupadi Murmu for inaugurating the facility, constructed at a cost of `230 crore. Earlier it was slated for inauguration on June 5.

