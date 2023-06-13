PM post for a Tamil: Why is Home Minister angry at Modi, asks CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

SALEM: I will be happy if the BJP names a Tamil as its PM candidate, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Salem on Monday. “I am happy that Amit Shah who came to Tamil Nadu said he is going to make a Tamil PM. I don’t know what is his anger against Prime Minister Modi. If the BJP wants a Tamil to be the PM candidate in the upcoming parliamentary election, Telangana Governor Tamilisai or union minister L Murugan may get a chance,” the CM said.

Questioning the union home minister’s assertion about the schemes that Tamil Nadu got in nine years of NDA rule at the centre, the CM said the state had not received special schemes like it did during the Congress-led UPA regime. “I had spoken clearly at the party functionaries’ event in Salem.

No special scheme came to Tamil Nadu in the nine years of BJP rule. I have already listed the schemes the state received during the (UPA) government headed by Manmohan Singh. These included the Chennai Metro Rail project and classical language status to Tamil, among others,” the CM said. Referring to Shah’s remarks that devolution of funds and central grants to Tamil Nadu have increased manifold during the BJP rule, Stalin said the centre was giving “lesser funds” to Tamil Nadu while granting more to many other states.

Responding to Shah’s corruption jibe at the Congress and DMK, Stalin said such allegations were also made in the purchase of Rafale aircraft and in the Adani issue. The CM was talking to reporters on Monday after opening the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam in Salem to release water for irrigation for five lakh acres of kuruvai (short term) crop in the Cauvery delta region.

We have planned to take Cauvery water to all tail-end areas, says Stalin

Ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, M Mathiventhan, Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and other officials welcomed the release of water by showering flowers. “For the third time in a row, after the DMK came to power, water has been released from Mettur Dam for irrigation within the due date. We have planned to take Cauvery water to all tail-end areas.

In 2021, dredging works were carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 62.9 crore. Along with that, various promotional activities were also carried out by the government. In 2022, water was opened for irrigation from Mettur Dam on May 24.

Farm inputs were given on time to delta farmers last year, which led to a paddy harvest of 12.76 lakh tonnes. This is a record not seen in 48 years. This year, the government has sanctioned Rs 90 crore for desilting work and it is nearing completion,” the CM said.

Talking about AIADMK, the CM said, “EPS says DMK is giving name to schemes brought by the AIADMK. Koyambedu bus stand was brought by DMK. It is the largest bus terminal in Asia. After its completion, there was a change in government.

Former CM J Jayalalithaa opened it in her name. Amma canteens are still operating in Tamil Nadu. When we came to power, there were school bags in stock with printed images of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and EPS, and I ordered they to be given to students with no change. EPS should think about all this.”

CM refutes HM’s claim on schemes

Questioning Amit Shah’s assertion about schemes that TN got in nine years of NDA rule at the centre, the CM said the state hasn’t received any special schemes like it did under UPA regime. “I have already listed schemes we got during the UPA regime,” he said.

SALEM: I will be happy if the BJP names a Tamil as its PM candidate, Chief Minister MK Stalin said in Salem on Monday. “I am happy that Amit Shah who came to Tamil Nadu said he is going to make a Tamil PM. I don’t know what is his anger against Prime Minister Modi. If the BJP wants a Tamil to be the PM candidate in the upcoming parliamentary election, Telangana Governor Tamilisai or union minister L Murugan may get a chance,” the CM said. Questioning the union home minister’s assertion about the schemes that Tamil Nadu got in nine years of NDA rule at the centre, the CM said the state had not received special schemes like it did during the Congress-led UPA regime. “I had spoken clearly at the party functionaries’ event in Salem. No special scheme came to Tamil Nadu in the nine years of BJP rule. I have already listed the schemes the state received during the (UPA) government headed by Manmohan Singh. These included the Chennai Metro Rail project and classical language status to Tamil, among others,” the CM said. Referring to Shah’s remarks that devolution of funds and central grants to Tamil Nadu have increased manifold during the BJP rule, Stalin said the centre was giving “lesser funds” to Tamil Nadu while granting more to many other states.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Responding to Shah’s corruption jibe at the Congress and DMK, Stalin said such allegations were also made in the purchase of Rafale aircraft and in the Adani issue. The CM was talking to reporters on Monday after opening the sluice gates of the Mettur Dam in Salem to release water for irrigation for five lakh acres of kuruvai (short term) crop in the Cauvery delta region. We have planned to take Cauvery water to all tail-end areas, says Stalin Ministers Durai Murugan, KN Nehru, MRK Panneerselvam, M Mathiventhan, Collector S Karmegam, MLA R Rajendran and other officials welcomed the release of water by showering flowers. “For the third time in a row, after the DMK came to power, water has been released from Mettur Dam for irrigation within the due date. We have planned to take Cauvery water to all tail-end areas. In 2021, dredging works were carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 62.9 crore. Along with that, various promotional activities were also carried out by the government. In 2022, water was opened for irrigation from Mettur Dam on May 24. Farm inputs were given on time to delta farmers last year, which led to a paddy harvest of 12.76 lakh tonnes. This is a record not seen in 48 years. This year, the government has sanctioned Rs 90 crore for desilting work and it is nearing completion,” the CM said. Talking about AIADMK, the CM said, “EPS says DMK is giving name to schemes brought by the AIADMK. Koyambedu bus stand was brought by DMK. It is the largest bus terminal in Asia. After its completion, there was a change in government. Former CM J Jayalalithaa opened it in her name. Amma canteens are still operating in Tamil Nadu. When we came to power, there were school bags in stock with printed images of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and EPS, and I ordered they to be given to students with no change. EPS should think about all this.” CM refutes HM’s claim on schemes Questioning Amit Shah’s assertion about schemes that TN got in nine years of NDA rule at the centre, the CM said the state hasn’t received any special schemes like it did under UPA regime. “I have already listed schemes we got during the UPA regime,” he said.